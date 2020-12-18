South Florida

South Florida Hotel and Hospitality Union Distributes Gifts to Families Impacted by Pandemic

By Claudia DoCampo

NBC 6

South Florida's union for hotel, restaurant and hospitality workers handed out $100 gift certificates and other gifts Friday to families impacted by the pandemic.

The gifts, ranging from toys to cookware, were courtesy of Local 355.

Rihana Ford was one of the volunteers and is one of so many hospitality workers going through a rough time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impact it's had on families.

"Getting laid off, waiting at home, waiting for unemployment and food stamps and just honestly getting super unsure about what's going to happen to my future," said Ford.

"It's been a lot of struggle this year and so to be able to give these workers some food and gifts going into the holidays, it's the best way we could possibly end the year," Local 355 spokesperson Wendi Walsh said.

Organizers were expecting more than 600-families to stop by the Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens. The event is also happening on Saturday.

