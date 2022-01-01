South Florida Kicks Off 2022 with Warm, Dry Weekend

South Florida

It's been a long stretch of dry weather here in South Florida, and it looks like Sunday, January 2nd will be dry too. But there's a front part of a broad weather system that's been impacting the country.

By the time the front gets to South Florida on Monday in the early afternoon, there's not going to be a lot of weather with it, just a few spotty rain showers. 

Behind the front, temperatures will cool. We've been running a good half-dozen degrees above normal for several days. 

We’ll be closer to seasonal values during the middle portion of next week, thanks to high pressure producing northerly winds that will bring the dry and somewhat cooler air to our area. 

Sunday still looks warm. High temperature of 84. No rain is in the forecast and only a few scattered clouds.

Should be another quiet day here in South Florida Monday. The chance of rain is not all that high because the front is not all that strong. 

We'll see a high temperature of 81 ahead of the front coming through and then upper-70s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows in the low to mid-60s and then temperatures warm again towards the end of the week.

