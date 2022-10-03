South Florida Law Enforcement Host Donation Drive at Dolphin Mall to Help Those Affected by Ian

South Florida is stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, and a new donation drive is making it possible for you to get involved too.

After seeing Ian's devastation firsthand, Mobile Mike Public Relations has partnered with law enforcement officials from Broward County, Doral, Miami-Dade County and Pembroke Pines to organize a donation drive to bring food and supplies to those in need.

The drive is taking place at Dolphin Mall, Monday October 3, and Tuesday, October 4 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens on Wednesday, October 5 and Thursday, October 6 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We’re obviously doing this because we dodged a bullet here in South Florida and we need to help those who were in the eye of the storm," said the Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez. "All the supplies that you bought for your preparation here - let’s give them to people on the west coast."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Acceptable donations include canned food, hygiene products, pet food and gas cans. The hope is to fill 40 18-wheeler trucks by Friday.

"We’ve actually lived there the past four days and it’s heartbreaking," said Mobile Mike of Mobile Mike Public Relations. "People have lost their homes, their lives. They are walking around the street with nothing."

Officials told NBC 6 they will be hauling trucks to Fort Myers and the surrounding affected areas Friday morning.