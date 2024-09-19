Local leaders among Haitian American officials condemning Vance, Trump's ‘racist lies'

South Florida leaders were among the officials who gathered Thursday to condemn claims that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in an Ohio town.

The news conference, hosted by the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON), addressed “the insecurity to the entire Springfield community caused by the xenophobic and racist lies recklessly recounted by former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance.”

The local leaders in attendance included North Miami Vice Mayor Mary Estimé-Irvin, who chairs NHAEON, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-District 20) and Florida state Sen. Dotie Joseph (D-District 108).

"I want to highlight that immigrant labor, just as with Black America, has literally built this country," Joseph said. "Make no mistake: without the immigrant labor force filling key jobs that U.S. citizens don't want... America would be in economic freefall. So I want people to understand what we're talking about. This is a community in economic decline that has proactively sought more labor."

Vance posted on X on Sept. 9 about the influx of Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, where officials said around 20,000 migrants have arrived in the city of about 60,000 residents in the past few years.

"Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio," Vance's post read. "Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?"

Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

Vance's post comes after several viral stories that likely began when a man claimed at a Springfield City Commission meeting back on Aug. 27 that Haitian migrants were taking ducks from local parks so they can eat them.

"They're in the park grabbing up ducks by they neck and cutting they head off and walking off with them and eating them, like," the man said.

A Facebook post later claimed a friend's cat went missing and was eaten by a Haitian migrant.

Springfield Police have denied those reports in a statement.

"In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," the statement read. "Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents' homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic."