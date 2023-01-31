South Florida Leaders React to Proposal to Eliminate Concealed Weapons Permits

In the wake of proposed legislation by the Florida House Speaker to eliminate concealed weapons permits, politicians and activists from across South Florida are voicing their concerns.

"I just don't feel that's a very responsible thing to do because training and safety should be No. 1 with all responsible gun owners," said Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Democrat from Parkland who was the mayor of the city when 17 people were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly five years ago.

Other Democrats immediately responded that the proposal could lead to more gun violence and accidents. They said that the bill supporters call "constitutional carry" will allow people to buy guns with no training or background checks.

“Untrained carry is what it is,” Hunschofsky added. “You are not making our communities, our schools or any places safer with this.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Republican leaders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority.

“What we're about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man or woman regardless of race, gender, creed or background," Speaker Paul Renner said at a news conference Monday.

Parents of Parkland shooting victims including Fred Guttenberg and Manuel and Patricia Oliver, spoke out against the proposal, saying with more people carrying guns without restrictions, Florida will become a more dangerous state.

In 2 weeks, it will be 5 years since Jaime & 16 others were murdered in Parkland, Fl. This morning Speaker @Paul_Renner announced permit-less carry legislation (open carry next), ensuring more people will die of gun violence in Florida. There is no have freedom from the grave. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 30, 2023

“How about a little paperwork, some norms, before we take that step. It’s not right and it’s not protecting (the carrier) from anything. It is actually putting in danger a lot of people,” Manuel Oliver said.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Broward County who previously served as a Parkland city commissioner and state representative, also spoke out against the measure.

It is maddening to see that days before the 5 year anniversary of the murders at my high school in Parkland, the legislature proposes more guns as a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. NOTE: 5 years later the gun reforms in the MSD bill still exist today because they work! https://t.co/xVgTMlPZkK — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 30, 2023

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said people who want to do harm to others won't be stopped by the permit requirement.

"Criminals don't get a permit. Not one of them. They don't care about obeying the law. Our law-abiding citizens have that immediate right, guarantee and freedom to protect themselves," Ivey said.

About half the states allow people to carry a gun without a permit, a movement that has been growing particularly among conservative states.

Florida handgun owners would still have to conceal their weapons in public, though there has been discussion to allow gun owners to openly carry weapons.