Parkland

South Florida Library Naming Wing After Parkland Shooting Victim

The Parkland Library children's wing will be named after Gina Montalto in a ceremony Monday night

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida library will name part of its building after one of the victims of the state's 2018 high school massacre.

The Parkland Library children's wing will be named after Gina Montalto in a ceremony Monday night. The 14-year-old freshman was one of 14 students and three staff members killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Our sweet Gina loved the Parkland Library,” her family said in a statement. “She found the collection of books so interesting, especially the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson novels as well as the numerous children's programs that she attended.”

Three years ago, the library at a children's shelter was remodeled in her honor and an annual beach cleanup is organized in her name.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ParklandMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolGina Montalto
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us