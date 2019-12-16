South Florida Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Mom During Argument

A man fatally shot his mother during an argument with his parents on Sunday at their South Florida home, prosecutors said.

Alexander Deltoro, 28, was charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, Deltoro and his parents were driving home from a night out together when they got into an argument.

The argument escalated when they got to their home in Margate and Deltoro, who was unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm, pulled it out and shot at the victim, killing her, the report said.

Deltoro appeared before Broward Judge Jackie Powell for an initial hearing on Monday.

"The allegations in this case are…there's no word for it," Powell said. “Mr. Deltoro is in an argument with his parents and brings a gun to the argument and we're here today because now his mother is deceased."

The names of his mother and father weren't immediately available.

Deltoro appeared in court via a video link from the jailhouse courtroom. He's being represented by Assistant Broward Public Defender Hector Romero. Deltoro gazed straight down during the hearing.

The judge set a $101,000 bond for Deltoro, and said he is not allowed to have a weapon or contact his father if he bonds out of jail.

Deltoro works at a gas station and has no criminal history, it was revealed in court.