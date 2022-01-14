South Florida Man Accused of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on Girl, 13

A man accused of forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint and later having inappropriate contact with her at an apartment in North Miami has been arrested, authorities said.

Gee Junior Anastal, 23, was arrested Thursday on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child 12-16 years old in connection with the Jan. 2 incident, an arrest report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to the report, the girl told investigators she was walking in an unknown area of the Intracoastal District when Anastal, who was driving next to her, forced her into his car at gunpoint.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The girl said Anastal drove her to an apartment in North Miami Beach where the alleged battery happened, the report said.

Afterwards, Anastal dropped the girl off at a gas station, and she started running away through a neighborhood but he followed her and forced her inside his car, the report said.

He eventually dropped her off at Oak Grove Park, the report said.

Anastal was interviewed by detectives and denied pointing a gun at the victim or committing a lewd and lascivious battery, the report said.

Anastal, of Miramar, was booked into jail, where he was being held on $7,500 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.