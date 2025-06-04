South Florida man arrested in undercover operation against human trafficking

An operation conducted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, Miami Police and Homeland Security led to the arrest of a man who responded to advertisements on websites normally used for prostitution ads.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Alexander Sepulveda Torres, attempted to purchase sexual services from children, according to the arrest report released on Wednesday.

After being contacted by the suspect, an undercover agent told the man that her 12-year-old and 14-year-old daughters were available for sexual services in exchange for money, the arrest report said.

The defendant agreed to 30 minutes of sexual acts for $300, which he paid via Cash App.

Upon entering a hotel room, where he was expecting to meet the girl, a tactical team was there and placed him into custody.

The defendant was arrested at the scene and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) in Miami-Dade.

Sepulveda Torres, a Coral Springs resident, has been charged with human trafficking with a minor, traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex and computer services that were used for a prohibited act.