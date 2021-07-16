South Florida Man Brutally Attacks, Strangles Couple Vacationing at Hotel in NW Miami-Dade: Report

A South Florida man is facing multiple charges after brutally attacking a couple vacationing at a local hotel, an arrest report said.

Travon Smith, 22, allegedly attacked the tourists at the Rodeway Inn in northwest Miami-Dade. Both tourists were reportedly in their late 60s.

According to the arrest report, Smith knocked on the tourists' door on July 10th at 3:26 p.m. He allegedly forced himself inside the hotel room and proceeded to punch the first victim several times in the face, eventually pushing him to the ground. Smith then "bit him on the back of the neck with his teeth," the report said.

At that point, the victim's wife arrived and saw her husband on the ground with Smith. Before she could contact police, Smith punched the woman in the face, then dragged her by the hair to the nearest elevator, the report stated.

On the second floor of the hotel, Smith forced the woman to perform oral sex. He then continued to punch her and strangled her to "the point where she lost her vision," the report said. Smith was allegedly attempting to rape the woman further when police arrived and took him into custody.

Both victims are suffering from severe injuries. Smith was arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, and burglary with assault or battery.