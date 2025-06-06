Miami

Miami man arrested for impersonating federal agent after conducting traffic stop: Cops

The man identified himself as a federal agent after pulling someone over at a traffic stop.

By Gabriella Egozi

A South Florida man was arrested after allegedly impersonating a federal agent and conducting a traffic stop in Miami.

Mario Allende, 59, has been charged with falsely impersonating an officer after he pulled someone over on Thursday, stating that he was a federal agent and that the individual almost caused an accident, so they would be going to federal prison, an arrest report said.

The victim told police Allende's car had red and blue lights. He also had a black FBI hat and a black wallet with a card that had the "FBI" insignia on it, according to the arrest report.

After the incident, the victim flagged down an officer stating that he didn't believe that the person he was just pulled over by was a "real cop."

The report states that the officer then found Allende at the exact same intersection and saw him removing red and blue lights along with the hat and placing it on the backseat of his car.

Allende was detained on the scene and has since been charged with falsely personating an officer.

Mario Enrique Allende

The defendant posted bond, and a court appearance is currently pending.

