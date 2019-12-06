South Florida Man Credits Apple Watch With Saving Life After Medical Emergency

A South Florida man is crediting his Apple Watch with saving his life after sending him an alert to seek medical attention before suffering a heart issue.

Roy Robinson was visiting his son and family in Baltimore, Maryland over the Thanksgiving holiday when the Lake Worth native says he got nearly three dozen alerts on the watch.

“We finished up our Thanksgiving dinner the next day, got to have your turkey, and then my son says you’re going to the hospital,” Robinson told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Robinson and his wife went to nearby Johns Hopkins hospital, where he had an emergency procedure after finding out he had atrial fibrillation following the messages.

“It’s not that a-fib is that life-threatening but if you don’t do anything about it you can get a clot and ultimately get a stroke, and my father about 60 years ago died of a stroke, so it hit home,” said Robinson.

Robinson is recovering and has appointments with his doctors in South Florida – adding that he and his wife now proudly wear the watches and only take them off to re-charge.

“I’m the one who always says, ‘do you really need that we have this we have that’,” said his wife, Dale. “Guess what I’m buying him? A new watch.”