South Florida man guilty of posing as flight attendant to fly for free 120+ times

A South Florida man has been found guilty of federal charges after he posed as a flight attendant in order to fly for free dozens of times over a six-year period, authorities said.

Tiron Alexander, 35, was convicted by a federal jury last week on charges of wire fraud and entering into a secure area of an airport by false pretenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.

Alexander is accused of posing as a flight attendant on four airline carriers to book more than 120 free flights between 2018 and 2024.

Prosecutors said Alexander booked the free flights that were only available to pilots and flight attendants through an airline carrier's website.

The website required applicants for free flights to select whether they're a pilot or flight attendant and provide their employer, date of hire and badge number information.

He flew on 34 flights with one airline carrier after claiming he worked for seven different airlines and using 30 different badge numbers and dates of hire, prosecutors said.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.

The case was investigated by the Transportation Security Administration.