Florida

South Florida Man on LSD Charged With Tackling Guard at Disney World

By Associated Press

39715506disn_20011112_00071.jpg
Getty Images

A South Florida man who admitted to being on LSD was arrested after authorities said he tackled a security guard at Walt Disney World in Florida last month.

James Arvid, 19, of Pompano Beach, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of battery on a uniformed security guard, and has asked for a jury trial.

According to an arrest report, Arvid tackled the uniformed security guard from behind and put him into a headlock while the guard was making his rounds at Animal Kingdom. Park guests pulled Arvid off the guard, who had managed to radio for help.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Broward County 2 hours ago

Steve Geller Chosen as Next Broward County Mayor

Responding deputies described Arvid as “in a state of excited delirium and unexpected strength." He was sweating profusely, not responding to commands and compulsively kicking his legs, according to the arrest report.

After being secured to a stretcher and taken to a hospital, Arvid became coherent and told a nurse, “I took LSD and tried to kill someone," but he wasn't able to recall anything else about what happened, the arrest report said.

Doctors in the emergency room said Arvid was exhibiting signs of heatstroke, drug use and alcohol use, which would lead to “aggression and a heightened mental state," the report said.

The guard only had abrasions to his elbow and was treated at the scene.

Arvid has been prohibited from stepping foot on Disney World property.

His attorney, Kendell Ali, didn't return an email inquiry on Tuesday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaPompano BeachWALT DISNEY WORLD
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us