Palm Beach County

South Florida Man Sentenced for Drunken, Deadly Wrong-Way Crash

Subhan Khurram previously pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI manslaughter for the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton in July 2015

Subhan Khurram
Palm Beach County Sheriff

A Florida man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for a drunken driving crash that left two people dead.

The sentencing came after Subhan Khurram, 27, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI manslaughter, the Palm Beach Post reported. He had faced up to 10 years in prison.

Khurram was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton in July 2015 when he crashed head-on into a car occupied by Frans McCatty and Ricardo Fletcher. They died at the scene, while Khurran was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Local

Within an hour after the crash, Khurram’s blood-alcohol level was 0.191 percent, and he had marijuana in his system, according to the arrest report. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyFlorida
