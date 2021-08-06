South Florida Massage Therapist Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

Police in one Palm Beach County city arrested a massage therapist they say is alleged to have sexually battered a customer at a spa.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 51-year-old Qui Vanh Voong worked at the Bao Foot Spa in Boynton Beach, going by the name of "Juan."

Detectives were investigating allegations that Voong inappropriately touched clients in a "sexual manner", leading to his arrest. He is charged with sexual battery on a person over the age of 18.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information can contact the Boynton Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS