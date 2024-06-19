South Florida may soon be home to new Florida Museum of Black History

The prospect of South Florida hosting the new Florida Museum of Black History is gaining traction. Opa-Locka in Miami-Dade County has emerged as one of the final locations under consideration. Local leaders are advocating passionately for this cultural institution to find its home in their vibrant community.

Miami-Dade County boasts a rich tapestry of historical and cultural sites relevant to Black history, including the Black Archives at the Lyric Theater, the Black Precinct and Courthouse Museum, Historic Overtown, Lemon City, and the Historic Hampton House. These landmarks are testaments to the area's deep-rooted African American heritage, making it an ideal setting for the new museum.

Dr. Willie Logan, President of Ten North Group, strongly believes South Florida is the perfect place for the museum.

"African Americans and Native Americans have a very rich history in helping the country become a nation, helping Florida become a state, and helping several cities, including Miami, become a city," Logan said. "Those stories and artifacts should be known, accessible, and exhibited.”

Earlier this month, a state task force responsible for selecting the museum's location voted to include Opa-Locka, along with St. Augustine and Eatonville, as finalists. Dr. Logan is confident that Opa-Locka stands out due to its historical significance, strategic location, and the local community's enthusiasm for cultural activities and tourism.

The proposal for the museum's site comes from Miami-Dade’s Ten North Group, a nonprofit organization with a 40-year history in affordable housing and community development.

The planned museum features four floors of exhibition space, an outdoor terrace, a community area, a theater, and a sculpture garden. The site, located along Opa-Locka Boulevard, could be easily transformed into a vibrant cultural landmark.

Before plans can move forward, a feasibility study is required. The task force is set to complete its work by July 1st, after which the final recommendations will be sent to the Governor.