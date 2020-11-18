South Florida Mayors Among Group Urging Gov. DeSantis to Change Pandemic Approach

Mayors from across Florida, including several from Miami-Dade and Broward counties, will meet with the state’s Governor on Wednesday hoping to change his approach to battling the COVID pandemic with numbers on the rise.

The mayors will take part in an afternoon Zoom conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, urging him to take the rise seriously and provide recommendations.

Among those scheduled to take part include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has said he’s hoping he can talk Gov. Ron DeSantis into once again letting local governments issue fines to people who are caught violating local mask ordinances.

“For me, the one thing that has been the most effective is the mask in public rule. We were the first city to lead that charge, when we did that we were getting 3,500 cases per day. That number dropped precipitously to about 350 cases per day,” Suarez said in a news conference last week.

The meeting comes as Florida’s positivity rate has neared 10 percent in recent days and the White House’s coronavirus task force saying there is no evidence of improvement.

“The message has to be that every county is different,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez. “Miami-Dade County, from the beginning, has been the one with the biggest problem and you cant handle the whole state the same way. He passed some orders that were not conductive to the way we're running our cities.”

Joining Suarez and Hernandez on the call are also expected to be Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan.