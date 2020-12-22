South Florida Men Arrested in Armed Home Invasion, Kidnapping

Two South Florida men are facing charges after authorities say they forced their way into a home and threatened to kill the occupants unless they gave them $20,000, then held them hostage until they received the money.

Kejuan Brandon Campbell, 26, and Dionte Alexander-Wilcox, 24, were arrested last week for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

The release said Campbell, Alexander-Wilcox and a third person forced their way into a home while armed.

After multiple failed attempts to get the $20,000 from the victims through Cash App, Campbell forced a female from the home to travel with him to multiple businesses in order to cash checks or withdraw money from the victim’s debit card, the release said.

When that failed to provide all the money, the three suspects spent the night at the victims' home, eating their food and drinking their liquor, authorities said.

At one point during the evening, Alexander-Wilcox sexually assaulted one of the victims at gunpoint, the release said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The next day, after forcing the victims to increase their withdrawal limit, Campbell took one of them to multiple banks to withdraw over $20,000 in Cash while Alexander-Wilcox remained at the home and held the other victim at gunpoint, the release said.

After they left the home, the suspects recorded themselves counting the large stacks of cash, investigators said.

Law enforcement also recovered forensic evidence linking Campbell, Alexander-Wilcox, and the other suspect to the scene of the home invasion, video surveillance and other documents of Campbell with one of the victims, and one of the firearms used during the home invasion through the use of trained canines, the release said.

Campbell, of Tamarac, and Alexander-Wilcox, of Miramar, face up to life in prison if convicted. Attorney information wasn't available.