South Florida Missing Man Living With Autism Found Out of State

A South Florida mother is expected to be reunited with her son, who had been missing since the Fourth of July but was found out of state.

Alejandro Suarez, 20, has autism. He left his house at around 8 a.m. Monday and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, boots and a backpack.

Miami-Dade Police on Thursday said Suarez was found out of state in good physical and mental health, but did not give additional details.

His car was later found in the parking lot of a church across the street from Miami-Dade College's Kendall campus, police said.

Suarez's mother told NBC 6 that her son said he had to meet with a teacher — but that worried her since it was a holiday. Three hours later, she started texting him, and he didn’t answer, she said.

The mother said she went to the school, found out there were no classes and said a security guard saw him.

The car was found with the keys and a letter inside, saying that he had taken all of his belongings and wasn’t coming back and didn’t want to be contacted," she said.

The mother says her son has only been driving for a year and was nonverbal until he was 5 years old.