South Florida mom gives birth to a child on her birthday for the second time

Marianna De La Cruz and her two kids — an 8-year-old daughter and newborn son — now all share a birthday: Jan. 4.

By Lena Salzbank

Marianna De La Cruz says she was planning on giving birth to her new baby boy on Jan. 16, but when she went to the hospital for a checkup on Wednesday, that quickly changed.

"He was born yesterday, Jan. 4th, at 10:39 in the morning," De La Cruz said.

Jan. 4 is now a birthday baby Eden will share with his 33-year-old mom.

“It's a blessing,” De La Cruz said.

This isn’t the first time the odds have been on De La Cruz’s side — exactly eight years ago, she gave birth to her daughter Jaylin.

“I share my birthday with two of my children," she said. "It’s not real yet to me."

Dr. Lata Santa Ines with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital says it’s a first for the hospital.

“The odds of having one baby on the same day as your birthday is one in 365, but to have two babies, that is one in 133,225 — so, so rare,” Santa Ines said.

De La Cruz told NBC6 that her daughter is out of town and still doesn’t know that her baby brother came into this world early, but she expects it will be an exciting birthday gift for her daughter.

“I wanted to see her face, not tell her on the phone,” De La Cruz said.

Both the baby and mother are doing well.

