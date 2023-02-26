South Florida Mom Takes Messy Leap of Faith to Bring Art Education to Kids

For Kenerly Wright, getting both her kids up and out of the house by 8 a.m. is a rush to the finish line.

A former stay-at-home mom, Wright knew she needed a change for herself once her son started daycare.

“I really started thinking about what I wanted for myself again, like what it is I wanted to do for me," Wright said. “I wanted something where I could be closer to home, have flexibility to be with my kids, and most importantly, like how I could leave a mark on my community.”

In 2022, Wright got crafty and launched her own creation, Kid Create Studio Miami.

“This is great," Wright said. "I get to bring art education to the community, kids get to get their hands messy, they get to learn about art and I get to teach it to them."

Wright sat down with Moms With a Mic's Julia Bagg and taught her one of the many art adventures she brings to classrooms, birthday parties and just about anywhere in South Florida: fluffy slime.

By combining glue, shaving cream and liquid starch with your hands, and adding food coloring and glitter to your liking, you can create slime right at home. You can even add a straw and blow bubbles with the mix.

“Giving art education back to the children in our community, especially kids that come from underserved community, is so fulfilling, because they might not otherwise have it,” Wright said.

Wright employs six people and has earned awards for her franchise. She also encourages other moms to pursue their passions and become entrepreneurs like her.

“I feel like if you find something you’re passionate about that you’re excited about, go for it, don’t wait," Wright said. "This is one of the best jobs I’ve ever had, if not the best that I’ve ever had in my life. I absolutely love running this business.”