South Florida Mother Pleads for Justice After Son Killed in Hit-and-Run

Vivian Blanco says her son Anthony Mejias was traveling back home Easter weekend from college to spend time with his family.

When she didn’t hear from him, she knew something was wrong.

“I need to find justice for my son. I’ve lost my son already but I need to get justice for him," Blanco said Sunday as she tried to hold back her tears.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 19-year-old was struck and killed Friday, April 2 around 2:30 a.m. at Orange Avenue and Prince Street near Orlando.

"The person that hit my son and didn’t even stop. There’s no skid marks there’s no nothing. They just kept on like my son was nothing. My sons' life values so much," Blanco said.

Meijas just graduated from West Broward High School and began his first semester at Tallahassee Community College.

He was riding on a bus from Tallahassee to Fort Lauderdale. The plan was for him to switch buses in Orlando, but he allegedly lost his ID and phone. That was the last time Blanco heard from her son and now she wants answers so this doesn’t happen to another mother.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 19-year-old Anthony Mejias was struck and killed.

"I need something to change...So many kids like my son going from college taking the same bus," she said.

Blanco says she drove to Orlando after not hearing from him, and made an emotional plea on social media for help finding him before learning her son had died.

She says if it wasn’t for the news media getting her son’s story out there she probably would have never found out what happened to Anthony.

Now authorities are still investigating the crash and searching for the driver.