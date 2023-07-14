palm beach county

South Florida mother took baby from NICU, stabbed 3 hospital workers: Sheriff

Kendra Greene arrested on charges including aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery, and resisting an officer

By Brian Hamacher

A South Florida woman took her five-day-old baby off a ventilator at a NICU unit then stabbed three hospital workers who tried to stop her, authorities said.

The incident happened Thursday night at Palms West Hospital in Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Kendra Greene had entered the hospital's NICU unit where she removed her 5-day-old infant from a ventilator.

Greene tried to leave the hospital with the infant but staff members intervened, and that's when Greene pulled out a knife and injured three employees, officials said.

Greene dropped the infant off with a family member and fled before deputies arrived, but she was found a short time later and taken into custody, officials said.

The baby was taken back to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

The three hospital staffers were treated and released from the hospital.

Greene was booked into jail on charges including aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery, and resisting an officer. Attorney information wasn't available.

