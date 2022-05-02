South Florida Muslims Mark End of Ramadan With Eid al-Fitr

The month of Ramadan has ended Monday with a break from the fast for Muslims around the world.

Naveed Anjum is the vice chairperson of the Islamic School of Miami, one of the biggest Islamic centers in Miami-Dade County.

"The day of Eid al-Fitr is one of the holiest holidays for the Muslim community and Muslim world where we celebrate the whole month of fasting," Anjum said.

The day starts with prayers in the morning and then the greeting of family, neighbors and friends, followed by a large meal that breaks the fast and celebrates what was learned during Ramadan.

"And thank God for the great opportunity that you got in the month of Ramadan to make yourself a better person," Anjum said.

At the Islamic School of Miami, they also help out non-Muslims with a food pantry available to anyone in need. And they're also reaching out internationally, especially to Ukraine.

"We are more than ready and available to help any of the Ukrainian brothers and sisters if they are in need," Anjum said.

And their help also extends to Afghanistan

"A lot of people known them as Afghan refugees," Anjum said. "I will not call them Afghan refugees but heroes."

There are about 100,000 Muslims in South Florida with over 40 Islamic centers and schools.