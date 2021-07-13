South Florida Native Running to Put on a Show for Jamaica in Tokyo Olympics

Briana Williams is on her mark, set and ready to go to Tokyo.

The 19-year-old is representing Jamaica in Track and Field during the Olympic Games set to being on July 23rd.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I’m glad that I made the team and that I’m going to Tokyo," said Williams.

She's flying by on the track, but it took a lot of patience during the pandemic and tons of practice to get to this point.

“I’m really happy the hard work has paid off. The delay of the Olympics that was supposed to be happening last year, but now it’s happening this year. It gave me an extra year to get stronger, older and faster," said Williams.

Williams realized she was fast when she started running around as an eight-year-old. She's also a hometown girl, living and training in Miramar.

“I was born in Coral Springs and grew up in Miramar and I’ve been living in Miramar for 19 years now and I love it and I don’t want to move," said Williams. “I’m really representing Jamaica and also South Florida and I’m putting on a show for both places. I grew up here and they all know me and I just love the support that I’ve been getting.”

Even though she was born in the United States, Williams wanted to pay tribute to her mother's Caribbean heritage by running for Jamaica. She says track and field is almost like a religion in the country.

“In 2017 I told my mom, I want to run for Jamaica. When she signed me up, I went to Carifta and got third and from then on, I loved running for Jamaica," Williams said. "I love the support and all the love that they’ve given me and I just feel welcome every time I go there. The track and field support is phenomenal and I love it."

Williams has too many records to name, but one notable accolade is when she became the youngest athlete to win the Women's 100 meters and 200 meters double at the World Under-20 Championships in 2018.

She is known for her speed and will be competing in the 4x100 meter relay in Tokyo. Williams is also grateful for her bond with her coach, Ato Boldon.

“Over the years, we’ve grown together and I’ve learned so much from him and I’ve definitely gotten to a far place thanks to him," said Williams.

Tokyo will be her first Olympics and Williams is ready to soak it all in.

"I can’t wait to represent my country on the biggest stage and to hopefully get the gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay and the world record because we have a strong team and I’m looking forward to that," said Williams.