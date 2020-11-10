South Florida Non-Profit Asks for Donations for Hondurans Displaced by Hurricane Eta

While much of South Florida is still dealing with the massive flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Eta, hundreds-of-thousands of Hondurans are still without a home since Hurricane Eta tore through the country last week.

One South Florida-based non-profit organization is asking for donations in order to send aid to those still dealing with the storm's aftermath.

Coconut Creek's Food For The Poor plans to send 18 containers of aid to Central American countries that were impacted by Eta. 14 containers will be sent to Honduras. The aid includes corn, blankets, buckets, totes, work gloves, bowls, food containers, serving trays and furniture. Three of the remaining aid will be sent to Guatemala and one will be sent to Belize.

It's been nearly a week since Eta crashed ashore in Nicaragua, authorities from Panama to Guatemala have reported more than 100 dead and an even higher number of missing. Extensive flooding and landslides have affected hundreds of thousands of people in countries already struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

"The pictures, the videos, everything that has come out on the news doesn't do justice to what's really happening," Lindo Coello, President and Founder of CEPUDO, Food For The Poor’s in-country partner in Honduras, said.

"We're asking the international league for help, we're asking the Hondurans in the U.S...that remember our brothers and sisters here."

In order to help, Food For The Poor asks for cash donation, which can be made by visiting the non-profit's website.