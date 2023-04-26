South Florida Nonprofit Launches Web Series to Give Voice to Those With Autism

A local nonprofit is launching a groundbreaking production, asking South Floridians living with autism to submit their inspirational stories to be turned into a streaming series.

The Autism Theater Project is currently filming episodes of “The Voice Inside” at local schools, expecting to release the series on YouTube in September.

Gena Sims, the non-profit’s founder and executive director, said the inspiration came from her sister, who is limited verbal. She wanted to provide a platform for those living with autism to be able to break the communication barrier.

“We are listening. We’re trying to understand you,” Sims said. “That’s the most important part because when we’re communicating with anyone, without the genuine curiosity knowing there’s a lot going on with that person, it’s hard to get them to express themselves because we’re not listening.”

But it was the horrific murder of her 9-year-old drama student in 2020 that pushed her to launch the project.

Alejandro Ripley, who was non-verbal, was allegedly drowned by his mother, Patricia Ripley, in a Miami-Dade canal. She’s currently awaiting trial which is now expected to begin in August 2023.

“It was very shocking, of course. It made me think about the difficulties and the struggles that families with autism have,” Sims said. “I wanted to really focus on creating productions that inspire and give hope about the actual futures of people with autism.”

“The Voice Inside” features storylines submitted by those living with autism. The actors and playwrights are also part of the autistic community.

Outside of the series, the Autism Theater Project puts on productions at local schools that tell similar stories to give a voice to the community living with autism.

If you would like to learn more about “The Voice Inside” series and the Autism Theater Project, click here.