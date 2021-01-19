South Florida Officers Helping Secure D.C. as Trump Administration Enters Final Day

Tuesday marks the final full day in office for President Donald Trump as security has increased around Washington D.C. in an effort to make Wednesday’s transfer of power as orderly and safe as possible.

National Guard members are posted along every block of the city’s core ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, an event that became even more of a security issue after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th.

Officers from several different agencies across South Florida are in the nation's capital to help police and secure the inauguration. Monday, 50 officers from the Miami Beach Police Department arrived while on Sunday morning, 45 officers from Miami-Dade County packed up to travel to Washington D.C.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

27 officers from the Coral Gables Police Department also headed to Washington, D.C.

“This is a small part of what Coral Gables is going to do for the rest of the country to make sure that there is a peaceful smooth transition," Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak Jr. said.

Temporary walls were erected in addition to the 8-foot walls that went up a few days ago.

This will be the fourth inauguration Miami-Dade County’s “Rapid Deployment Force” has participated in. The special unit is trained to handle large crowds and unruly protests.

Officers from several different agencies across South Florida are heading to the nation's capital to help police and secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

“Our community is very proud of them," said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez. "Their families are very proud of them. Not only do they have the responsibility to protect this community and their families, but to protect this nation."

The Secret Service is in charge of the inaugural events. By Wednesday, 25,000 National Guard troops are expected to be in D.C.

Trump is expected to spend his final full day in office continuing to plan his impeachment defense after becoming the first President to be impeached twice while in office.

He could also release an expected list of pardons before leaving office Wednesday, skipping Biden’s inauguration before heading to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach County.

U.S. Senators on Tuesday will begin to question Biden’s choices for key defense agencies in an effort to get them confirmed within the next few days. Biden is expected to sign executive orders in his first days in office, several reversing orders from the Trump Administration.