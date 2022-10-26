South Florida Officials Hoping to Ensure Timely Ballot Delivery on Election Day

With Election Day less than two weeks away, elected officials from South Florida are working to ensure the timely delivery of ballots on Nov. 8.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz along with Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott will tour the U.S. Postal Service's Royal Palm Processing Facility in Opa-locka on Wednesday.

After being mailed out to voters earlier this month, early voting ballots have already begun to arrive at the USPS processing facility.

Concerns over the timely delivery of mailed-in ballots have hindered past elections, so officials are hoping to help avoid any future delays.

Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Broward County, currently sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which oversees issues with the Postal Service.

Early voting began Monday in both Broward and Miami-Dade, but only voters who were registered by Oct. 11 are eligible to vote early.

