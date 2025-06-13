South Florida officials prepare for ‘No Kings' protests, will shut down ‘disruptive behavior'

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday, including across South Florida, during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on what is also his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Michelle Sylvester is an organizer with the group Palm Beach Invisibles, which will be holding several protests throughout Palm Beach County.

“We are protesting the strongman authoritarian politics of Donald Trump and his ilk,” said Sylvester. “We are here to protect and promote American values: that all of us are important, all of us count and no one should be left on the fringe and left cowering in the shadows.”

She says the protests should be peaceful and will be ready to de-escalate if things get out of hand.

“We will be peaceful and that is the message for the day,” Sylvester said. “There’s no intention to burn anything. There’s no intention to spray paint anything. There’s no intention to do anything but voice our opinion and wave our American flags, and that’s what we intend to do.”

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier had strong words about what will happen if protests do turn rowdy.

“We do not tolerate rioting as groups talk about assembling over the weekend," he said. "We haven’t seen much of that in Florida, but if you do... [authorities are] ready across the state."

Even still, Uthmeier warned Thursday that any "No Kings" protesters who become violent or destructive will be dealt with harshly.

"If you want to throw things at vehicles, rocks, and other objects, you’re going to do time. If you want to light things on fire and put people in danger, you are going to do time. We do not tolerate rioting," Uthmeier said at a news conference.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz says she is confident that her department is prepared to keep the community safe.

“We work and prepare exactly for that,” said Cordero-Stutz. “Peaceful protest we will absolutely ensure, but we will not stand for disruptive behavior when they're damaging property or maybe even hurting people.”

