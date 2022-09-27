South Florida Officials Preparing for Flooding From Hurricane Ian

Although South Florida likely won't take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, flooding was expected throughout the area over the next couple days.

A flood watch was issued for most of South Florida and remained in effect until Thursday morning.

The City of Miami opened its Emergency Operations Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday to deal with expected flooding from Ian.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reassured residents that all permanent water pumps are working, and seven additional portable pumps will be installed, as needed.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We have identified about 15-20 trouble areas throughout the city that we're monitoring on a constant basis," Suarez said at a news conference Tuesday.

The combination of Ian and the highest tides of the season could lead to several inches of rain. King Tides were expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, Miami officials said.

@CityofMiami, although no longer within the cone of concern, could still experience some impacts from Hurricane Ian, including flooding which may be exacerbated by king tides. Please see below recommendations if you come across any flooding, and report it at ISeeChange app. pic.twitter.com/1cnXZ59csg — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 27, 2022

Brickell was a key area of concern. On Tuesday, sandbags were being filled up for local businesses in Mary Brickell Village.

The issues were the same in Fort Lauderdale, where some minor flooding was already being seen Tuesday.

#KingTides expected 📅 Sept 27-30. Be aware of possible flooding!

High Tides Forecast:

📅 Tues 9/27 10:35 am & 10:46 pm

📅 Weds 9/28 11:18 am & 11:26 pm

📅 Thurs 9/29 12:04 pm

📅 Fri 9/28 12:09 am & 12:54 pm

More: 🌐 https://t.co/IIvEv89rtT pic.twitter.com/O82qKBwrmq — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) September 27, 2022

There was a foot or two of water spotted near homes and apartments along the Intracoastal near Karen Drive and Northeast 20th Avenue. Some residents were seen piling up sandbags to try to keep water out of their homes.

Near Las Olas Boulevard, some minor flooding was starting to pool up in the street.

NBC 6 has team coverage on how the wet weather is impacting those across South Florida.

Resident Kenny Noel was seen wading through puddles to get to his car.

"This area is usually pretty bad whenever it rains. I don’t know if it’s because we’re so close to the Intracoastal or the drains not being cleared out before the storm actually happens but this is normal for us every time we get a big rain, so we’re used to it," Noel said.