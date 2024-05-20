South Florida Olympian Ashleigh Johnson's road to gold in water polo

Longtime Olympian Ashleigh Johnson has catapulted her team to the top in water polo for years.

Born, raised and trained in Miami, Johnson is known as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

In two months time Johnson will head to Paris for her third Olympic Games. She admits even veterans get goosebumps.

"I am now, you just scared me," laughed Johnson when asked if she’s nervous. "We want to get much better and put in the time. Day by day you have to take what you can and put what you can into it, put in the effort you want for the best."

Johnson has dedicated her life to water polo, and has the hardware to prove it. As goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team she won two gold medals, one in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the other in Tokyo in 2020.

She brings her Miami roots with her to the pool.

“I’m always happy to represent the 305. It’s my family, it’s my friends, I’m just excited to bring home gold again," beamed Johnson.

Before she hops in the pool in Paris, she will focus on the opening ceremony. Johnson will be one of hundreds of American Olympians who will float the Seine in the groundbreaking event.

It’s a moment of unity she holds dear.

"It’s the one place where everyone is looking forward to competing and in their peak physical and mental form, but we all pause for a second and just embrace the Olympic spirit together," said Johnson.

Johnson has her heart set on a third gold medal. Yet, she’s already amazed by what her team has done to raise water polo’s profile on the world stage.

“The success our team has already had is really incredible and growing our sport, fandom and coverage. Just getting people talking about us, trying our sport, the heights that women see in our sport has only grown," she said.

Johnson is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. She made 80 saves in Tokyo, the most of any goalkeeper during the Olympic Games.