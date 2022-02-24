Russia-Ukraine Crisis

South Florida Organization Bringing Relief Supplies to Ukrainians Fleeing War

Generators, tents, cots, bedding and other supplies were being loaded up at the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida organization that responds to global disasters is set to deliver relief supplies to Ukrainians fleeing war in their country.

Generators, tents, cots, bedding and other supplies were being loaded up at the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued.

GEM founder Michael Capponi was heading to Poland, which borders Ukraine to the west, later Thursday to help distribute supplies on the ground.

"They have no idea now if they’re gonna return ever back to their homes," Capponi said.

The generators will help keep emergency shelters running which will provide basic food and personal supplies as millions are expected to flee the violence.

"With just 10%, that’s four million people. Imagine four million people that just showed up in Miami. And then imagine where I’m going in Poland, it’s a small little city, very small population. How are they gonna handle that?" Capponi said.

