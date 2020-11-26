South Florida Organizations Continue Thanksgiving Traditions With Changes in Pandemic

Thursday marks the annual Thanksgiving holiday, one that traditionally brings events across South Florida providing residents with everything from food to haircuts as part of giving back.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many of those events will take place and even put a stop to some - but not all.

The Salvation Army of Broward County will provide over 500 to-go meals while supplies last to homeless members of the community starting at 9 a.m. in a walk-up format. The Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Center will provide Thanksgiving meals, along with haircuts and showers, starting at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Camillus House will celebrate its 60th Annual Thanksgiving Day feast at 10:30 a.m. at their facility located at 1603 Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami’s health district. The organization has been one of many in the area to have outreach services reduced amid concerns in the pandemic.

Meals on Wheels will deliver Thanksgiving meals to senior and elderly residents in South Florida on Thursday while the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana will provide food to more than 150 seniors in Smathers Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.