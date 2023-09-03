South Florida police cracking down after uptick in reckless driving

Following an uptick in street takeovers and reckless driving across South Florida -- police say they are not tolerating any careless drivers or bad behaviors.

This comes after video captured cars drifting around a ring of fire at an intersection takeover at 54th Street and 7th Avenue.

Only in Dade video then captured officers rushing to the scene.

On Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officers say they will not be accepting any careless actions.

Miami Beach police took to social media Saturday saying that officers successfully deterred reckless cyclists from entering the city -- adding a picture of that large crowd near Dilido Drive.

For the third consecutive week, our officers successfully intercepted and deterred reckless cyclists from entering our city. Our top priority remains the safety of our residents and visitors. pic.twitter.com/EE1s2MYIhZ — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 3, 2023

This also comes just weeks after a street takeover turned violent in Golden Glades.

Bullets went flying -- at the intersection of NW 146th and NW 7th Avenue -- leaving three people shot during a gathering that later shut down the I-95.

Police have been cracking down on these illegal street racing meet-ups -- but they say they need your help.

“Parents being involved at the community, keeping eyes out there and dialing 911-- I think that’s the formula to success. And, that’s the way that we are going to be able to put a stop to this," said Angel Rodriguez with Miami-Dade police.

You can remain anonymous while reporting these crimes.