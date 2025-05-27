In celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, one South Florida woman is galloping into uncharted territory—both on and off the polo field.

Kitana St. Cyr, a 29-year-old Haitian American athlete, is making history as one of the first Haitian women to break into the exclusive world of U.S. polo.

Based in Wellington, Florida, which is known as the polo capital of North America, she is using her platform to redefine what success looks like.

“Being Haitian is my superpower,” St. Cyr told NBC6.

She was born and raised in Haiti and survived the devastating 2010 earthquake that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. She and her family immigrated to the United States for a fresh start, and it was during high school that she first discovered horseback riding.

"I got good at it," she said. "My coaches saw something in me I couldn’t see myself."

She only began playing polo seven years ago, but her foundation in English riding and Olympic-level training gave her an edge.

That advantage paid off. Last year, St. Cyr and her team captured a win with the Polo Lifestyles tournament, a major milestone in her journey. She now competes while proudly wearing the Haitian flag on her helmet, a symbol of her heritage and resilience.

St. Cyr is now preparing to compete internationally at the prestigious Women’s French Open this September—her first global title event.

As she trains for the global stage, her message to others is simple: “Be curious. Don’t be scared. It’s a lot more inviting than you think."