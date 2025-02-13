South Florida pregnant woman missing for months gives birth on NYC subway

A pregnant woman who went missing in Hallandale Beach last year turned up in New York when she gave birth on a subway train Wednesday.

Jenny Saint Pierre had been reported missing on Aug. 5, 2024, after she had been last seen by her ex-boyfriend at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach Police said.

Police at the time said the 25-year-old Saint Pierre was pregnant and living with schizophrenia.

Saint Pierre apparently wasn't heard from until Wednesday morning, when she went into labor aboard an uptown W train at the 34th Street Herald Square stop in Manhattan, NBC New York reported.

Bryanna Brown

Witnesses said she fell to the ground as multiple people rushed to help her and told the conductor, who held the train at the stop.

Moments later, she gave birth, and two women who were on the train had to help cut the umbilical cord.

The mother and baby were taken to a NYC hospital, where they were said to be resting and doing well.

Saint Pierre's sister Stephania told NBC New York she hasn't spoken with her sister but had been in contact with officials from the hospital.

She said her sister doesn't have any family in New York and she's not sure how she ended up there but is overjoyed that she was found safe.

Stephania Saint Pierre said she and their mother were heading to New York Friday with the goal of bringing her sister and the baby back to South Florida.