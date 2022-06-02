South Florida Preparing for Impacts From 1st Likely System of Atlantic Season: NHC

One day after the start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are already preparing for the first system that could make landfall in Florida as early as Friday.

The National Hurricane Center reported an area of low pressure could develop near the Yucatan Peninsula partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha. Energy from the remnants of Agatha will continue to slide northeast toward the Gulf of Mexico and there is now a 80% chance that a tropical depression will form somewhere between the Yucatan and the southern half of Florida.

If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex.

At this time, it looks like more a rain impact than a wind impact, but that rain could be very heavy on Friday and Saturday. Some parts of South Florida could see as much as five inches of rain over the course of the system's impact.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It does seem as though Tropical Storm or even Hurricane Alex could form in the Atlantic after the system crosses Florida.

A second potential system could form in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida in the coming days. With a 10 percent chance of formation over the next five days, forecasters expect it to move away from the United States.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Wednesday with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2022 NBC 6 HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE