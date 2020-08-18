South Florida Preparing to Cast Their Votes During Primary Election in Pandemic

South Floridians who haven’t already taken part in early voting or sent back their mail-in ballots will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election held in the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls will be open across Miami-Dade and Broward counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for registered voters to cast their ballots.

Across both counties, candidates are running for some of the most high profile positions - both in South Florida and across the state.

Miami-Dade County is getting a new mayor, with a crowded field of candidates squaring off in Tuesday's election to try and fill the position.

The candidates are seeking to replace Carlos Gimenez, who is term limited this year after being first elected to the position in 2011. One candidate must earn a majority - 50% plus one vote - to win the seat. If not, the top two vote getters go to a runoff in November.

Three county commissioners - Daniella Levine Cavo, Steve Bovo and Xavier Suarez - are running as well as former county mayor Alex Penelas.

A new state attorney could be decided in Miami-Dade Count as former prosecutor Melba Pearson looks to unseat someone who was her boss for 16 years - Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez-Rundle.

In Broward, current Sheriff Gregory Tony is running to hold on to the spot he was appointed to in January 2019 against a crowded field - including Scott Israel, the man who Tony replaced after two mass shootings in the county that included 17 people being killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February 2018.

Florida has no statewide races on the 2020 ballot and voters are voting by mail in larger numbers, likely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday, 1.9 million people had already voted by mail and more than 370,000 people had cast ballots at early voting sites. The vote by mail totals far exceed the 2016 primary, when fewer than 1.3 million people voted by mail, and ballots will continue to arrive at election offices through Tuesday.

Nearly 2.4 million requested vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned.

NBC 6 will have complete coverage of all the results starting with a special hour-long newscast at 7 p.m. as well as all the results recapped throughout the night and on the 11 p.m. news.