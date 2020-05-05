South Florida Pride Events Host Virtual Celebration

The coronavirus pandemic has put nearly everything on hold, as the world tries to adjust to a life of social distancing. Many events and festivities across South Florida have been postponed for the foreseeable future, none more festive than the area’s many pride festivals.

But, the LGBTQ+ celebrations will go on…line, as South Florida’s Pride Collective hosts a virtual event this upcoming weekend.

The event is hosted by five of the area’s largest Pride organizers - Pride Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach Pride, Compass Community Center, Wilton Manors Pride and Gay 8 – and will be live streamed on Facebook May 9th and 10th.

Performances from DJs, musicians and entertainers will begin at noon and go on well into the night.

The event can be streamed at Facebook.com/pridecollectives.