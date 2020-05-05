nbc 6 pride

South Florida Pride Events Host Virtual Celebration

tlmd_desfilegaymiami14
Getty Images

MIAMI BEACH, FL – APRIL 14: People participate in the Fifth annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade along Ocean Drive on April 14, 2013 in Miami Beach, Florida. The event which drew tens of thousands to watch featured a record number of participants according to the event organizers, with 73 float entries and 1500 people walking with their organizations. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The coronavirus pandemic has put nearly everything on hold, as the world tries to adjust to a life of social distancing. Many events and festivities across South Florida have been postponed for the foreseeable future, none more festive than the area’s many pride festivals.

But, the LGBTQ+ celebrations will go on…line, as South Florida’s Pride Collective hosts a virtual event this upcoming weekend.

The event is hosted by five of the area’s largest Pride organizers - Pride Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach Pride, Compass Community Center, Wilton Manors Pride and Gay 8 – and will be live streamed on Facebook May 9th and 10th.

Local

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Virus Outbreak Sidelines Florida Jury Trials Till July

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Performances from DJs, musicians and entertainers will begin at noon and go on well into the night.

The event can be streamed at Facebook.com/pridecollectives.

This article tagged under:

nbc 6 prideFort LauderdaleMiami Beachpride
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us