South Florida Public Schools Giving Updates on Coronavirus Response

South Florida school districts are announcing the latest on their response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, with the Archdiocese of Miami announcing the closure of all their schools beginning Tuesday.

"Archdiocesan schools will close on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice in an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff," the archdiocese said in a statement Friday. "In order to give parents the opportunity to arrange childcare and personal schedules, schools will be open on Monday, March 16."

The archdiocese will instruct parents about online assignments and lessons, and schools will go through a "thorough cleaning procedure."

Miami-Dade superintendent Alberto Carvalho was holding a news conference Friday to give an update on the county's public schools.

Earlier Friday, Carvalho said county schools were ready for the implementation of an age-specific, grade-level, and standards-aligned home instructional continuity plan.

Meanwhile, the president of the Broward Teacher's Union called on superintendent Robert Runcie to close all public schools beginning Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The safety of our students and employees should be the highest priority," union president Anna Fusco said in a statement Friday. "Given the rapid expansion of COVID-19 cases in Florida, we are calling for the closure of the schools. The state and individual counties have already cancelled public events of more than 250 people, area state and private schools have closed, yet the Superintendent is allowing employees to be exposed to thousands of students and families in the schools every day."

Fusco said the union also wants a plan for students to have access to internet and computers for remote learning, and clearer guidance from district officials on protocols for cleaning schools.

"Our goal is to keep our schools open as long as possible while making sure that we're prioritizing the safety of our students and our staff," Runcie said at a news conference Thursday.

The Broward school districts will remain open at the moment amid coronavirus concerns. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.

Runcie was also expected to speak at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Carvalho and Runcie both stressed Thursday that neither public school system had any confirmed cases of COVID-19.