South Florida rabbi reflects on his emotional connection to Pope Francis

It must be a pretty short list, the number of rabbis who have met with Pope Francis in the Vatican three times.

“He taught us something very important, especially me as a Jew: for me to be right, you don’t need to be wrong,” said Rabbi Mario Rojzman of Temple Beth Torah-Benny Rok Campus.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rojzman brought 47 members of his synagogue to the Vatican to meet the pope in 2017.

“And I think they left the Vatican saying we are not the owners of truth, we are the seekers of truth,” Rojzman said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The relationship between the pope and the rabbi begins in Argentina, where Rojzman was close friends with Bishop Justa Laguna. They wrote a book together, and when Laguna died, Rojzman went to the Vatican to pray with the pope for their mutual friend.

“I grew up in a very poor neighborhood in Buenos Aires, so here I am, receiving all the honors in the Vatican to pray for a bishop in Hebrew with the Holy Father,” Rojzman said. “I’m not exaggerating, I was feeling that nothing matters but serving, you don’t become the pope because you have good luck, you become the pope, or this kind of pope, or this pope, because you serve.”

On his last visit to the Vatican, Rojzman saw an example of service that sets a high standard for any member of the clergy.

“I saw the pope paying attention to the least among us in society, hugging them, kissing them, telling them you have value, you are crippled in a chair, your nose runs with mocos, but I will touch you anyway because I see the divine image in you,” Rojzman described.

And if this rabbi could say one more thing to this pope, what would it be?

“I will thank him, I will say to him that at all the points that we disagree, I knew he came from the right place,” said Rojzman.