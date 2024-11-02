South Florida

South Florida radio legend Jill Tracey dies at 60

Tracey was best known for entertaining on the airwaves of Hot105

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The voice of a South Florida radio legend has fallen silent.

Jill Tracey, best known for entertaining on the airwaves of Hot105, was found unresponsive in her Hollywood home on Friday.

Her time on radio made her a fixture in the community. She took that energy and turned it into opportunities to serve the public.

Prior to her passing, she was a dedicated candidate for the Hollywood City Commission's District 2 seat.

Tracey was 60 years old.

