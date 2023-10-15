South Florida rallies continue as Israel-Hamas war death toll rises

People gathered outside Temple Koi Ami Emanu-El Sunday to remember the lives lost in Israel last week and to stand in solidarity with the people still living there.

“It’s very distressing,” said Yanir Hadan who has family in Israel. “We don’t sleep well. We don’t eat well.”

Hadan is one of dozens of people who showed up to the rally after receiving devastating news.

“I have personally some family members, one was confirmed murdered, shot in the head,” he said.

Hadan says his cousin Kinnerret was shot and killed in Israel.

“She liked traveling,” he said. “She liked family. She liked the country, she liked the land. Together with a lot of people she was taken out of her house and there were videos on social media showing her being taken away.”

He says two other family members are also missing.

“The rest of the family is in shelters and in safe rooms,” Hadan said. “We are connected to the family group chat.”

“Everyday has been very traumatic,” said Louis Reinstein, a Plantation city councilman.

Reinstein feels the same fear about his father Joel who is in Israel.

“We have an app on our phone to show us where the rocket attacks are, and we call our family everyday and find out how they are today,” Reinstein said.

Vans filled with toys were collected to send to children as the Israel-Hamas war enters its second week.

Those in support of Palestine also gathered Sunday for protest in Hollywood.

Dozens gathered on Ocean Drive and Freedom Street to make their voices heard.

“We want freedom. We want justice for all,” said one protestor.

Protestor Muhanad Shraiteh says the war hits close to home with many of his family members living on the Gaza Strip.

“You never know at any moment if your family is alive or not,” Shraiteh said.

He says reaching out to see if they are okay has been hard.

“For so many people who have family here and in Gaza, you never know, at a moment’s notice they could be gone,” Shraiteh said. It’s become very difficult to keep in contact with anybody.”

The protest was mainly peaceful until an argument broke out with counter-protestors.

Police quickly surrounded the area and dispersed the crowd.