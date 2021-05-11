South Florida Rapper Critically Injured in Sunrise Shooting

A South Florida rapper was left critically injured after he was shot while leaving a recording studio in Sunrise early Tuesday, officials said.

Jamanic Goodwin, who raps under the name Main Rugar, was shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Northwest 11th Street.

Goodwin suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Broward General Medical Center in critical condition, Sunrise Police said.

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect and gathering information, and a reward of up to $3,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.