Broward County

South Florida Rapper Critically Injured in Sunrise Shooting

Jamanic Goodwin, who raps under the name Main Rugar, was shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Northwest 11th Street

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Sunrise Police

A South Florida rapper was left critically injured after he was shot while leaving a recording studio in Sunrise early Tuesday, officials said.

Jamanic Goodwin, who raps under the name Main Rugar, was shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Northwest 11th Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Goodwin suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Broward General Medical Center in critical condition, Sunrise Police said.

Local

hurricane evacuation 1 hour ago

Find Out Which Hurricane Evacuation Zone You're In

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Police Release Sketch of Man Wanted for Attacking Jogger in Miami-Dade

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect and gathering information, and a reward of up to $3,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountySunrise
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us