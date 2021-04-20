South Florida Reacts to Derek Chauvin's Conviction in George Floyd's Killing

South Florida community leaders and organizations are reacting to the conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of George Floyd.

The former officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd last May.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the conviction didn't come as a surprise to the majority of law enforcement officials in the country.

"Chauvin’s conviction is a reminder to all who wear a badge that we are not above the laws which we swore to protect. Chauvin’s lack of empathy and compassion and his brutality set off a firestorm across the world but moved the consciousness of America like never before," Tony said in a statement. "I am hopeful that Floyd’s death and the criminal trial will bring about continued positive change, social justice and equitable judicial outcomes for all people. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, we shall remain a national leader in police reform. We are committed to continuing to strengthen relationships and increase trust between law enforcement and the many diverse communities we serve."

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that "justice has been served" in the Floyd case.

"Police officers throughout our nation saw the same injustice in his death, that his family & the communities we serve saw. Let’s move forward in peace & unity," Acevedo said. "Together we should work to make policing better, hold bad police officers accountable, and just as importantly, work to lift up good police officers. #RelationalPolicing."

The NBA's Miami Heat released a statement reacting to Tuesday's verdict.

“Today, the 'arc of the moral universe,' of which Dr. King spoke, has bent towards justice. The Miami HEAT joins people all around the world in acknowledging and affirming the outcome of the trial in Minneapolis, which has rightfully dealt out severe condemnation for the senseless death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer," the team's statement read. "While we are heartened by the trial’s outcome, and, frankly, relieved, much work remains ahead of us on behalf of the countless Black Americans we’ve lost to unceasing violence, to reform our justice system so that it lives up to its promise to provide liberty and justice for all."