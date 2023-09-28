South Florida ready for a rainy Thursday with coastal flooding possible

Who’s ready for dry season? Well, we got a few weeks to go and it will feel like the middle of rainy season for at least another several days.

Early Thursday brings rain and storms to the Upper Keys and portions of Miami-Dade with all of Miami-Dade and Broward looking busy again by the afternoon.

9/28 at 5am: Another round of showers and storms is forecast for South Florida today! Temps will remain in the upper 80s today thanks to abundant cloud cover and scattered to numerous showers and storms. Additional heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding concerns. ☔️🌧️🌩️ pic.twitter.com/hE5QGAHSAS — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 28, 2023

Isolated flooding appears likely again with highs in the upper-80s.

Look for King tide flooding for a couple more days too.

🧵Thread: A combination of King Tides and onshore easterly winds will result in the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding along the east coast of South Florida today. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/mLi6nOMapm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 28, 2023

It looks like South Florida will finally dry out early next week.