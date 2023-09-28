South Florida ready for a rainy Thursday with coastal flooding possible

Who’s ready for dry season? Well, we got a few weeks to go and it will feel like the middle of rainy season for at least another several days.
Early Thursday brings rain and storms to the Upper Keys and portions of Miami-Dade with all of Miami-Dade and Broward looking busy again by the afternoon.
Isolated flooding appears likely again with highs in the upper-80s.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Look for King tide flooding for a couple more days too.
Local
It looks like South Florida will finally dry out early next week.