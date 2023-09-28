first alert weather

South Florida ready for a rainy Thursday with coastal flooding possible

Isolated flooding appears likely again with highs in the upper-80s

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who’s ready for dry season? Well, we got a few weeks to go and it will feel like the middle of rainy season for at least another several days.

Early Thursday brings rain and storms to the Upper Keys and portions of Miami-Dade with all of Miami-Dade and Broward looking busy again by the afternoon.

Look for King tide flooding for a couple more days too.

It looks like South Florida will finally dry out early next week.

