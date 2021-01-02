Miami-Dade

South Florida Remains Warm, Humid to Start Weekend Before Front's Arrival

Cooler and more comfortable weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, both days with bright sunshine and lows in the 50s

The first weekend of 2021 will be a warm and humid one across South Florida - but some slight relief could be coming by the time to return back to work.

Saturday begins with a few morning sprinkles, but bright sunshine is expected in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and feels like temps in the upper 80s. Boaters are under Small Craft Caution and there is a high risk for rip currents at the beach.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 83°.

Expect showers on Monday followed by a wind shift and falling humidity.

Cooler and more comfortable weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, both days with bright sunshine and lows in the 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

