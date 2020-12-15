first alert weather

South Florida Remains Warm Tuesday Before Fronts Bring Cooler Temps

Front number two will slide through on Thursday, setting us up for a great weekend

The heat remains 'on' across South Florida - and no, we're not talking about Miami's NBA team but about temperatures in the 80s that will remain before a front arrives to bring that number down by the weekend.

We are tracking a couple fronts between Tuesday and the end of the week. The first front will drift our way, but stall just to our north later in the day. This will bring us a few extra clouds and keep us on the warm and humid side.

Rain chances will remain low as highs drift into the low 80s. This first front will lift back to the north Wednesday, allowing for more sunshine and even warmer temperatures for us. Look for highs to top out in the mid-80s.

Front number two will slide through on Thursday, setting us up for a great weekend. Highs will stay in the 70s with lows in the 60s. We may see a few 50s away from the coast Friday morning.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

